SARASOTA- Riverview hosting Dale Huffman and North Port in HS Girls basketball. That’s Staci Jo Hill of the Rams.

North Port up by 3 early when Morgan Windsor hits Marisa Souchak who hits the layup cutting the Bobcats lead to 1.

Then the Bobcats’ Emani Jefferson gets it into Alexis Sommavilla who gets blocked but then her second effort makes it work.

The rams trailed by 8 when Kaliyah Newell finds Windsor who then gets it back to Newell who nails the jumper. The Rams would fight back to send it into OT.

But Jannae Dennard, Aryana Hough and Jefferson were too much tonight. Jefferson with the crossover to the baseline and the hoop

North Port won 72–65 in a thriller in overtime