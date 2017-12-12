VENICE – A recent approval of a four percent tax credit should mean that the Venetian Walk II can finally be built.

However, because the type of bonds used with the four percent financing program may be cut by the federal government as part of tax reform, Venetian Walk II’s future is still uncertain.

Earlier this year, the Venice City Council pledged to contribute $550,000 as part of the application for the four percent tax credits.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Venice Mayor John Holic will ask fellow council members if they want to pledge that same sum to the project, as part of an application for a nine percent tax credit lottery in hopes that it will make it a better contender for that program, which is not jeopardized by federal tax reform.

The nine percent tax credits are awarded through a weighted lottery system.

The deadline to apply for the nine percent lottery is December 21.