VENICE – The City of Venice filed a formal exception to a special magistrate’s ruling against the payment of extraordinary mitigation fees.

The counterclaim was filed by Neal Communities in its legal attempt to enforce the payment tied to annexation agreements dating back to 1999.

None of the pre-annexation agreements were made with Neal Communities, which acquired the properties after the fact.

The Herald-Tribune reports for more than two years, Neal Communities has been paying the extraordinary mitigation fees under protest. The primary objection is based on a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling concluding that a government couldn’t impose such fees “unless there is a ‘nexus’ and ‘rough proportionality’ between the government’s demands and the effects of the proposed use.”

The formal exception was filed on December 4th.