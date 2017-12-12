MANATEE COUNTY – The State Transportation Department plans to construct two temporary traffic signals on a major East Manatee County road by next year.

Ahead of two future roundabouts, the Florida Department of Transportation will be placing signals on State Road 64 at Rye Road and Lorraine Road. The Rye Road signal is expected to be completed by May 2018, and construction on the roundabout will begin shortly thereafter, according to FDOT.

According to the Bradenton Herald, the traffic signal at Lorraine Road should be finished by July 2018, but its roundabout won’t be built for some time.

The signals will remain in place until their respective roundabouts are completed.