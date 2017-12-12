SARASOTA- Teen Aircraft Factory of Manasota is celebrating five years teaching teens how to build a plane from a kit and go flying.

It may sound scary but each plane is inspected by the FAA before taking flight with mentors and kids.

Right now they have a group of nine kids building the second plane that should take flight early next year.

High schooler’s who are part of the program don’t need a pilot’s license to put their hands on the steering because the pilot is right next to them during flight.

Putting together a homebuilt plane that comes in a kit takes a lot of discipline because it takes about two years for a plane to go from sheet metal into a full functioning aircraft.

The price tag for the kit isn’t cheap, it costs about $70,000.

But good news, students don’t have to pay for anything because the program is part of a non-profit and open to any teen with the passion to take to the skies.

To keep the program going, once the plane is built and every student gets the change to take flight with their mentor, the craft will be sold.

All the proceeds will go to funding the next plane kit, for the next group of students ready to build a homemade plane.

The third Saturday of each month which is this Saturday at Dolphin Aviation, pilots will take children up for their first flights under the Young Eagles Program.

Children between 8 and 17 are invited and it’s free!