MANATEE COUNTY – This year’s 16th Annual Ted Nowosad Tour of Lights is scheduled for December 15 and 16.

Buses will leave from State College of Florida at 6:30 P.M. each evening. About 2,000 people a year take advantage of the program. Seating is limited, so it’s best to get there early. County officials recommended arriving by 6:15 P.M.

The Bradenton Herald says the only fare is a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy. The food will be donated to local social service networks and the toys will be given to the Toys for Tots program.