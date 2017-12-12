DESOTO COUNTY – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after slamming into the side of a Jeep. She was ejected and then run over.

Around 4:58 P.M., 47-year-old Kim Treet of Sarasota was driving a motorcycle east on State Road 72, approaching Sidell Road in Arcadia. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by a 39-year-old Riverview man, was traveling in front of Treet’s motorcycle.

The Jeep started to make a left turn, but Treet apparently didn’t notice and collided into its left side. Treet was ejected. She was then run over by the Jeep’s left rear tire.

Treet was transported to SMH with serious injuries.