SARASOTA COUNTY – A Sarasota man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a 2015 double murder.

The Sarasota Police Department reports Ronald Howard is convicted on two counts of First-Degree Murder and one count Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for the murder of Johnnie Campbell Jr. and Carlos Suarez.

In 2015, they were shot in front of the 1700 block of 33rd Street in Sarasota.

The life sentences will run concurrent.