SARASOTA – As colder weather approaches, many of us face the question of whether to get a flu shot.

Flu season is always toward the end of the year, right? Dr. Joaquin Aristimuno of Sarasota Medical Center says, not exactly.

“There’s no official start date for flu season, other than when the suppliers of a vaccine give it to us. Typically it’s in late September, early October,” Aristimuno said.

Some doctors worry that this year’s flu vaccine is only 10% effective against this year’s strain, but Aristimuno says the vaccine is never guaranteed to prevent influenza.

“The flu vaccine is actually an educated guess from the CDC as to what’s going to be hitting, so it could be a hit or miss,” Aristimuno said.

According to the CDC’s website, the vaccine does reduce the risk of flu by between 40 and 60 percent.

“Therefore when people say it’s not working, or they get the flu when they take the shot, that’s just simply not true.”

It’s possible to get mild symptoms from the vaccine, but not a full blown case.

Other than the vaccine, there are some ways you can reduce your risk.

“The best way is to stay healthy, obviously,” Aristimuno said.

He says something as simple as washing your hands could be the difference between days, even weeks of pain or discomfort.

“Cough into the crook or angle of the elbow,” Aristimuno said.

But the number one way is the vaccine, and this year, the needle is pretty much your only option.

“The nasal flu vaccine is not recommended by the CDC this year again, so if you’re gonna get the flu vaccine it needs to be with a shot,” Aristimuno said.

Aristimuno says he saw four or five patients with a positive flu test on Tuesday alone. He recommends the flu shot for everyone, but especially for children around 6 months old and people over the age of 65.