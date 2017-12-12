Three Manatee County men are facing charges of animal cruelty in connection to the infamous shark dragging video.

Michael Wenzel, Robert Lee Benac, and Spencer Heintz of manatee county are charged with two county of aggravated animal cruelty.

FWC and the Hillsborough County State Attorney’s Office announced the charges in connection to a video of a shark being dragged behind a boat at high speed.

News Channel 8 is reporting:

The charges resulted from a four-month long investigation into the video and other disturbing images on social media.

During the investigation, FWC officers confirmed numerous criminal violations, resulting in felony and misdemeanor charges.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

Michael Wenzel (DOB 06/07/1996) of Palmetto, Florida

Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).

One misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take – Shark (Second-degree misdemeanor).

Robert Lee Benac (DOB 04/2/1989) of Bradenton, Florida

Two felony counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (Third-degree felony).

One misdemeanor count of Illegal Method of Take – Shark (Second-degree misdemeanor).

Spencer Heintz (DOB 10/14/1994) of Palmetto, Florida