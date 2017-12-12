MANATEE COUNTY – An upcoming special election over property taxes continues to be a divisive issue on the Manatee County School Board.

Board member Dave Miner said he is hoping the board will remove newly elected board chairman Scott Hopes from his role as head of the board at Tuesday, December 12’s, meeting, just two weeks after unanimously naming him to the position.

Miner said Hopes falsely implied he would support a March 20 special election to raise property taxes in Manatee County while urging his fellow board members to name him chairman on November 28.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Hopes voted against the special election in the fall and he has questioned the need for it several times. He said he is committed to a March date because that is what he inherited as Board Chairman, but he said there would also be several advantages to moving the vote to November.