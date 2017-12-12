MANATEE COUNTY – Hurricane season and the ongoing opioid epidemic were main topics of Monday’s Politics and Pancakes event put on by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce.

It was an opportunity for about 100 people to listen to their local delegates discuss priorities of the next legislative session and ask questions.

The Bradenton Herald says one State Senator and four State Representatives were present with state Senator Bill Galvano, the incoming Senate president, absent because of a scheduling conflict with his law office.

Rep. Julio Gonzalez said the House indicated it would put more consideration on funding projects related to hurricane relief and fortification.

The opioid epidemic is posing another challenge for legislators to find the most effective ways to combat it.

Manatee County was one of four counties to have the highest rates of death related to cocaine. A proposed bill is on the table but many have their concerns about it.