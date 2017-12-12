SARASOTA COUNTY – The improving economy has helped ease the burden for many homeowners. According to data recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau, fewer percentages of households in Sarasota and Manatee Counties were burdened by monthly housing expenses last year compared with what both experienced during the depth of the recession in 2010.

The Herald-Tribune reports the region is also attracting more higher-wage jobs and many millennials moving into the area have “higher levels of education” that give them “more leverage in the job market.”

Renters, however, are not seeing as much of a break in housing costs as buyers because of “supply and demand.”

Developers have not been adding rental stock to the extent they have new homes they put on the market.