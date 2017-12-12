SARASOTA COUNTY-Sarasota’s oldest bait and tackle shop since 1934 is going to stay open.

Hart’s Landing says a story was published saying the business was closed down.

New owners took over the business through a lease from the city on November 29 and are making renovations to the building.

Hart’s Landing is selling its core products of live bait and ice for fisherman.

They are changing the business from a window service place to a walk in full service bait and tackle store.

Once done food, alcoholic beverages, and fishing pole rentals will be for sale.

General Manager of Hart’s Landing Sherman Baldwin says the public was misled.

“I just think its misinformation out there. When they saw that the old concessionaire is no longer the concessionaire for it people jump to some conclusions. No problem. I understand. But we’ll let them see us in our progress towards making this an amazing place.”

Hart’s Landing is still open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will have their grand opening December 31.

The new hours will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.