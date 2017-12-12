SARASOTA COUNTY-It’s a fun time of year for the faith of the Jewish people on the Suncoast

It was the first day of Hanukkah at Temple Emanu–El Tuesday.

Members of the congregation brought in their menorahs to be lit while singing songs relating to Hanukkah.

Rabbi Brenner Glickman says the first night kicks off the eight day holiday with lighting of candles, spinning of dreidels, and special foods.

Glickman says Jews rebelled against a Greek king because he did not want them to practice their own religion.

“Judah Maccabee and his brothers felt that was not right. We need the freedom to be able to be Jewish to follow our practices, to study Torah, to observe the Sabbath. And Judah and his brothers rebelled they were the Maccabees and to the surprise of everyone they won.”

Temple Emanu–El will have a bigger Hanukkah service this Friday at 6 p.m.