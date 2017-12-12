SARASOTA COUNTY-A vehicle crash leaves two dead in Venice.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they received a call just after 6 p.m in the 2200 block of U.S. 41.

The accident involved a car with a woman driver and child passenger.

Troopers say the woman was killed and the child was taken by Bayflite to All Childrens Hospital in Tampa.

The truck driver was also dead after the accident.

Deputies reduced traffic to one lane during the investigation.

Florida hHighway Patrol Captain John Donovan says the accident was a direct hit.

“A Nissan pickup truck was southbound in the northbound lanes of 41. There was a silver Chevy Cavalier that was northbound in the northbound lanes and unfortunate the vehicles struck head on coming to rest behind me.”

The investigation is still ongoing.