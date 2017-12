SARASOTA – Dickey Betts is ending his retirement. The Herald-Tribune reports the former member of the Allman Brothers Band is planning select tour dates for 2018.

Betts makes the announcement December 12, his 74th birthday. His manager, David Spero, says, “It’s a birthday present to himself.”

Betts left the Allman Bbrothers Band in 2000 and toured as Dickey Betts and Great Southern for 14 years before retiring in Sarasota.

Betts will hit the road in 2018 along with his son, Duane.