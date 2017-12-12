MANATEE COUNTY- The DeSoto Bridge is coming to the end of its lifespan, and Florida Department of Transportation is looking at replacement options.

FDOT compared 11 different options for the replacement at the public information session. Now they are looking to see which options are feasible and have the local support.

“Public involvement is imperative to making sure it’s what the community wants,” FDOT Complete Streets Coordinator Deborah Chesna said.

Rodney Jones, President of the Manatee County Branch of the NAAC, says after meeting with officials last week, he’s concerned they aren’t listening to what the public wants.

“We felt that they were very disingenuous when they presented to us, and if they’re going by community support you can look around the room and see that there’s a large opposition here.”

That opposition is mainly to the 1st street alternatives.

“It cuts through the heart of the black community,” Jones said. “There’s 12 churches there, it’s the heart of the church district, these structures have been known to tremendously diminish property values, close businesses.”

Department of Transportation Complete Streets Coordinator Deborah Chesna says they’re still in the planning stages.

“The alternatives have taken a look at locations yes,” Chesna said. “But that has to go into further study, but we’re also in the stage of the project where we eliminate alternatives, when the alternatives are not what the community wants.”

Chesna says there is still a lot of work to be done before a final decision is made.

“What we’re seeing as we’re coming out into these public meetings is maybe we need to hold maybe another workshop,” Chesna said. “To gather their thoughts, solutions come out of public input.”

Rodney Jones says he’s waiting to see if the public’s wishes are heard.

“Those other stakeholders have already been privy to information before the community was,” Jones said. “So, a lot of times these situations are done deals they’re just going through the motions.”

If you missed tonight’s meeting another Public Meeting will be held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Thursday from 5 to 7.

For full information on the study and how to add your comments visit: http://www.swflroads.com/study/CMNAA/index.shtml