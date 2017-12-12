SARASOTA COUNTY – The plan to dredge sand from Big Pass to rebuild eroded portions of south Lido Beach lands in court Tuesday, December 12.

Lido Key residents have clashed with Siesta Key groups for years over the potential environmental impacts of the plan to pull sand from the channel between the two keys. Their fight boiled over into several legal actions earlier this year after the state announced it intended to issue a final permit for the work.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the central arguments about the science behind the plan will be heard at a week-long hearing on the Siesta groups’ formal appeal of the state permit.

The hearing starts at 9 A.M. Tuesday and is open to the public.