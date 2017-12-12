SARASOTA- The controversial issue over dredging on Big Pass to channel sand from Lido and Siesta Key to renourish Lido beaches made its way in front of a judge Tuesday morning.

A plan devised by the city of Sarasota and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers plans to use one point two million cubic yards of sand from Big Pass to rebuild diminishing beaches on Lido Key.

“The condos have no beach whatsoever so the shorelines and everything are gone and the seawalls are eroding,” said Joyce Waterbury, a 40 year resident of Lido Key.

She says action needs to happen now in order to protect Lido. “It’s the right thing to do, it’s our sand, it drifted from Siesta Key and it has to come back,” said Waterbury.

Witnesses from both sides testified in court and a number of exhibits showing where the dredging would take place was entered into evidence. Siesta Key business owner and residents are opposed to this potential change.

“It would completely destroy this beach that’s alive and that’s growing. The kids the families playing on the beach, they wouldn’t come and just the thought of Siesta Key eroding would deter business,”said Michael Holderness.

Holderness says the city is being greedy. “Lido only needs this much sand, Lido is asking for this much sand actually this much sand the reason is to eliminate all other viable sources.”

Two sides wanting a resolution but not coming to an agreement.

“All I’m asking is for fairness, it’s our sand just give it back,” Waterbury.

“I want Lido to have the best beach they possibly can because they are a direct reflection of us and we are a reflection on them. But they have to get it somewhere else,” said Holderness.