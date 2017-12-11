ORLANDO – The Venice Indians bring home the gold from the FHSAA 7A State Championship in Orlando.

The Indians win the Championship with a 37-24 win over the Bartram Trail Bears for their second State title in school history, their first in 17 years.

The star of the show was quarterback Bryce Carpenter who capped an incredible high school career. Bryce had 40 carries for 214 yards and four touchdowns, not to mention 180 yards through the air as well. He’s been a competitor since the day he walked into Venice High School and he would not be denied a State title.

Carpenter is graduating early and will be enrolling early at Coastal Carolina in a few weeks to start the next stage of this football career.

The unsung hero on Saturday was kicker Zack Sessa. He hit three field goals from 26, 28 and 45 yards, not to mention almost every single kickoff was a touch back, meaning the Bears would have to go 80 yards every time they received the ball from the Indians if they wanted to score.

To take the return game away from the opposing team at the high school level is such a huge advantage Venice used all season long.

Sessa will be back next year, one of the few Venice players returning.

