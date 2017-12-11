SportsTop StoriesVenice Venice community wins as the Indians claims state By Lynden Blake - December 11, 2017 0 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Charlotte Missing Charlotte Co. K9 found dead News Explosion at New York City Port Authority bus terminal injures four Friday Football Fever Venice Indians reflect on their second State title Charlotte Cold temperatures across the Suncoast Friday Football Fever Venice Indians win FHSAA 7A State Championship VENICE- Venie clinched its second state title in school history saturday night with a win over Bartram Trail. The 37-24 victory caps off a memorable season for Venice. A win for not just the high school, but for the community.