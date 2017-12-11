SARASOTA- The Sarasota Police Department is partnering with the Sarasota County School District to search for the perfect cover photo for the 2017 Sarasota Police Department Annual Report.

The contest is open to any students enrolled/attending any middle or high school within the City of Sarasota limits at the time of submission.

“We want our students to convey what the Sarasota Police Department and the City of Sarasota means to them through their art,” said Chief Bernadette DiPino. “Our mission is professional, dedicated police service in partnership with our community and our community includes our children.”

Submissions are welcome from December 11, 2017 through January 12, 2018 in any art media such as drawings, paintings, computer graphic designed, and photography.

Each student is limited to one entry. Once the winning entry and top finalists are selected, the students will be notified via email and phone.

They will be invited, along with their family, to attend a ceremony to be recognized for their accomplishment.

All submissions and questions should be sent to PDContest@sarasotaFL.gov by 11:59 p.m. on January 12, 2018. Full contest rules and guidelines are available at www.sarasotapd.org

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
