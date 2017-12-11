MANATEE COUNTY – The new owner of the DeSoto Square Mall says another $20 million is being invested into it.

Jerrell Davis, president of Madison Properties USA, purchased the mall in April for more than $25.5 million. An additional $5.1 million is being poured into reconstructing a state-of-the-art 28,752-square-foot movie theater with leather recliners and the largest curved movie screen within 40 miles of Bradenton.

In addition to the improvements, a heavy emphasis has been placed on the dining experience.

According to the Bradenton Herald, an 18,000-square-foot restaurant complex is being planned and will become a key anchor of the mall.