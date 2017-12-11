CHARLOTTE COUNTY – The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reports their missing K9, Edo, was located in North Port but found dead.

Sheriff Bill Prummell says, “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received form the community while searching for Edo.”

Edo was discovered missing form his kennel Saturday, December 9. The garage door was open due to the cooler weather.

Drone video courtesy of Kevin Angell.

K9 Edo served the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office for two years.

We are heartbroken to report that K9 Edo has been located, and he is deceased. We plan to work with @NorthPortPolice on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/po0n04FeTq — Charlotte Sheriff (@CCSOFLSheriff) December 11, 2017