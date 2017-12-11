SARASOTA – The head of a now-defunct advertising firm is now considering a plea agreement.

Gary Truman Smith, whose Smith Advertising represented tourism agencies in Sarasota, reportedly bilked investors out of $55 million.

The Herald-Tribune reports 72-year-old Smith recently asked the federal magistrate overseeing the case to appoint an attorney to represent him because he “lacks the financial ability” to retain private counsel.

William Fargo Sansone will represent Smith under the Criminal Justice Act, which provides attorneys to represent individuals in criminal cases who can’t afford to pay for a lawyer.

Smith has been free on bond and living in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where the ad agency was based.