NEW YORK CITY – New York City officials are investigating a pipe bomb explosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue in Manhattan.

It happened at around 7:19 A.M. Monday, December 11. New York City officials report they took 27-year-old Akayed Ullah into custody. Ullah detonated a pipe bomb that was strapped to his body with Velcro and zip ties in an underground passageway near Port Authority Bus Terminal.

The explosion prompted mass evacuations. Three people suffered minor injuries.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says this was an attempted terrorist attack.