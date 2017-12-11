SARASOTA COUNTY-Endangered sea turtles are taking up temporary residence here on the Suncoast.

Mote Marine Laboratory says they received 10 baby Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles from the New England Aquarium.

The Kemp’s Ridley turtles are cold stunned from being exposed to cold water for long periods of time.

Mote scientists are treating them from the effects, including bacterial or fungal pneumonia.

Mote Rehab and Medical Care Coordinator Lynne Byrd says the sea turtles start their life in the Gulf Stream near Mexico and are carried up north before making their way back to Mexico to nest.

Byrd says they’re endangered because they reproduce during a specific time and place where they are exposed.

“They nest in only one beach in Mexico and they nest in the daytime. So that really makes them more vulnerable to predators and depredations with people.”

Byrd says they will nurture the Kemp’s Ridley for a couple of months and release them off the east coast of Florida.