SUNCOAST – Chilly temperatures cover the Suncoast Monday, December 11. Highs will be in the mid 60s later in the day with abundant sunshine and no rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

At 6 A.M., the Suncoast saw temperatures in the low 40s… 44° in Palmetto, 41° in Bradenton, 42° in Sarasota, 41° in Venice, 47° in Englewood and 41° in Port Charlotte.

At 7 A.M., the Suncoast continued to see temperatures in the low 40s… 44° in Palmetto, 44° in Bradenton, 43° in Sarasota, 41° in Venice, 46° in Englewood and 38° in Port Charlotte.

At 7 A.M., the Suncoast continued to see temperatures in the low to mid 40s… 45° in Palmetto, 46° in Bradenton, 45° in Sarasota, 43° in Venice, 48° in Englewood and 39° in Port Charlotte.

Overnight lows for the next seven days stay in the 40s and 50s.