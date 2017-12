SARASOTA – The Atomic Holiday Bazaar wrapped up its 12th season Sunday, December 10.

It was the 12th year for the indie craft show, which prides itself on selling “amusing, affordable and interesting” handmade items.

The Herald-Tribune says Fisher-Price’s Little People, Clark Griswold’s Station Wagon, Turquoise and Tonka Mack trucks highlighted some of the mementos on display .

It was another successful year and many are looking forward to next year.