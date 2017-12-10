FLORIDA – World Wrestling Entertainment suspended Rich Swann Sunday after Florida Police arrested him Saturday night.

The 26-year-old wrestler is charged with battery and false imprisonment.

The victim is another professional wrestler who police say was in a car with Swann while he critiqued her performance.

She says she asked Swann to stop the car when he began to get angry.

When he wouldn’t, she jumped out while it was still moving.

A witness says Swann followed her out and dragged her back to the car as she was screaming.

Swann claims he did not grab the woman and she got back into the car on her own.

The WWE says his suspension is indefinite.