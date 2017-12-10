ORLANDO – The Venice Indians come away with the win at the 2017 FHSAA 7A State Championship. The Indians battled the Bartram Trail Bears Saturday, December 9, in Orlando at Camping World Stadium, pulling off their second State Championship win, winning 37-24.

Congratulations to the Venice Indians!

Follow Don Brennan, Lynden Blake and Ben Bobick’s journey from Friday morning’s send-off to the Indians’ triumphant win Saturday night here.