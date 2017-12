MANATEE COUNTY-Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue units responded to a structure fire Saturday.

The fire occurred at 11 a.m. in the 3700 block of 14th Street West in the Sunset Village Mobile Home Park.

Firefighting units tamed the fire within 20 minutes of arriving on scene.

Red Cross responded to provide assistance for two adults and two children from the residence.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was ruled as “accidental”