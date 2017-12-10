SARASOTA – For some sailing is a sport or a hobby. For John Pether, it’s his bloodline.

“I grew up in New Zealand, and I started sailing and racing boats at around the age of 9 years old,” Pether said.

He came here in 1979, and Sarasota wouldn’t just be a stamp on his passport. He joined the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

“The whole family used to race on the little 21-foot sailboat we had, and I’ve been a member ever since,” Pether said.

He was commodore in 1990 and 1991, but that would only be the start of his role with the squadron.

“For years I’ve been hearing people at the squadron say, ‘We gotta write the history of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron,’ and of course nobody does it,” Pether said. “So about a year ago I just got mad, and I said, ‘I’m gonna write the history.'”

He did it with the help of a 1942 scrapbook from the original commodore, Walter Fox.

“That big scrapbook was really a big help for me to get going, and I ended up spending a thousand hours just gathering information,” Pether said.

That research didn’t really feel like work to him.

“The research was really exciting because I started to meet so many people,” Pether said. “I met George Luzier, who was one of the original members in 1942.”

Pether started each decade off with what was going on not just with the squadron, but in Sarasota.

“I was amazed; the club was actually started informally in 1930,” Pether said.

As a bunch of young kids meeting at City Pier, which we now know as Marina Jack.

“The City Pier back in those days, was where City Hall was, the Chamber of Commerce, that’s where you went to pay your water bill,” Pether said.

He was most amazed at how quickly the Sarasota squadron felt like his own in New Zealand.

“They both started in the mid-1930’s, they both had young adults that went off to war,” Pether said.

He took a trip back home to see his original club earlier this year.

“It just felt like being in the sailing squadron,” Pether said. “Two clubs so far apart but with identical ways that got them where they are today.”

You can learn more about the squadron in his book, The History of the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.