MANATEE COUNTY-The Christmas season is a time to help those in need and one place is stepping up to the plate

MCR Health Services and PsychCare partnered up with Feed the Children to distribute food and supplies in Palmetto Sunday.

Where volunteers were directing traffic and loading up vehicles with more than four hundred boxes filled with food to sustain a family of four for a week.

Other boxes included soaps, shampoos, and deodorants while kids would receive Disney books.

Director of Organizational Development for MCR Health Services Scott Works says it’s all about helping others.

“This is one thing we can do to give back to our local community. We service about 120,000 patients and we can now help about 400 of those to give them the food they need in this time of Christmas.”

The Food and Supply Drive will return next Christmas for its 40th year of service.