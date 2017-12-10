VENICE- Venice residents want answers after a photo of Mayor John Holic appearing to be groping a woman surfaces on Facebook.

News Channel 8 spoke with Holic about the photo, taken in February. Holic says he was with his wife downtown when a group of people in costumes came by.

When he posed for a picture, Holic says the woman grabbed his hand and placed it on her chest. He also says what he grabbed was a balloon beneath her clothing. Holic understands why people are angry, but insists he did not grope her.

He apologized that he put himself in that position.

The woman who took the photo said she and her friends were having fun and would never try to get anyone in trouble.

She apologized for the uproar the photo caused.