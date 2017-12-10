MANATEE COUNTY-With Christmas around the corner Suncoast residents are taking a step back in time to look at their heritage

It was a Florida Cracker Christmas at Manatee Village Sunday

Where residents were able to explore some houses from the Victorian Age.

Students from Manatee County performed instrumental Christmas carols in the Historic Church.

Even Father Christmas made an appearance for the kids.

Special Events and Marketing Coordinator for Manatee Village Historical Park Kathryn Rohlwing says

Floridians in the past had a different way of decorating.

“You’ll notice that there also a lot of citrus especially the Stephens House the center piece contains orange pomanders, oranges stuffed with cloves. The wreaths on the front door have citrus limes, oranges, and grapefruit . That’s inspired in part by in the Victorian Period a lot of Christmas decorations were natural. It was pine cones, acorns, and nuts.”Rohlwing says a Florida Cracker Christmas gives residents an appreciation of where they came from.