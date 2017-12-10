UPDATE: Officers w/ NPPD, more than a dozen Volunteer Service Aids, & more than a a dozen CCSO representatives have been out looking for Edo. Residents may also notice a drone in the Cranberry Ave area. Any info on K9 Edo’s location, please contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.

CHARLOTTE – One of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 dogs has been reporting missing.

Edo was discovered missing from a kennel in the area of Cranberry Avenue and Tamiami Trail around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

The German shepherd breed weighs 105 pounds and was not wearing a collar.

The North Port Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information on K9 Edo’s location should contact the CCSO non-emergency number, 941-639-0013.