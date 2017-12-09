SARASOTA- Sarasota County Emergency Management officials are working with the Salvation Army to open cold weather shelters.

Temperatures are expected to drop near freezing this weekend.

Two cold weather shelters will be opened in Sarasota County Saturday and Sunday.

The Salvation Army in North Sarasota (1400 10th St, Sarasota, FL, 34236).

Grace United Methodist Church in Venice (400 E Field, Venice, FL 34285).

Residents should also remember to bring outdoor plants inside during the colder weather and use caution, while heating homes.