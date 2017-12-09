SARASOTA – Saturday morning, the community celebrated the grand opening of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s new headquarters.

“Just to come out and be a part of the community, you know it’s always nice to meet and greet and be around first responders get my son used to the uniforms,” said Robin Livingston.

For more than 30 years the office was located in downtown Sarasota encompassing 23 buildings. Now 60% of services offered by the Sheriff’s office will be under one roof.

Air1 came in for a landing at the #SCSOGrandOpening! Come out and join us! pic.twitter.com/7qzXM7ar4I — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 9, 2017

“So excited personally but more excited for employees, the agencies that we work with to get one stop shopping being able to get a resolution to a community quicker if there is a crime or victim of a crime and more importantly for the future of Sarasota county,” said Sheriff Tom Knight.

This $17 million campus on Cattleridge road will make the Sheriff’s Office more efficient and in collaboration with the YMCA, the Sheriff’s Office is now designated a safe place.

“We didn’t have the ability to have children come to our facilities cause we weren’t standing alone, so this is better for children to be able to know where they can go to feel safe which they are expected to in law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Knight.

Rain or shine the grand opening of the @SarasotaSheriff will go on @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/ix4B9YHWnv — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) December 9, 2017

Livingston is teaching her three year old son Benjamin about the important role officers have. “He always gets excited about seeing law enforcement and so the more I Can have him around that its just nice to know that he looks up to them and wants to be one when he grows up.”

A very sincere thank you to Laura Supple who helped open today’s #SCSOGrandOpening ceremony with this beautiful rendition of the #NationalAnthem. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/MUvapR42SX — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) December 9, 2017

Creating an understanding… they are here to protect us.

“If he needs or has an issue has a problem he knows that he’s got some safe and special people that he can go to,” said Livingston.