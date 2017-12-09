MANATEE – Due to inclement weather the Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade that was originally scheduled for this evening, has also been canceled.

Organizers announced the cancellation via Facebook this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a small craft advisory for the Suncoast as rain and other severe storms are expected to move through the area Saturday evening.

The Herald Tribune reports that at this time that parade planners will not reschedule the event.

Pier 22 has also announced that their annual boat parade VIP viewing party has also been canceled. Those who purchased reservations at the restaurant will not be charged.