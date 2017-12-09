SARASOTA- Youths from Baltimore to right here on the Suncoast work together to sustain and improve our oceans at Mote Marine Laboratory.

The 7th annual Youth Ocean Conservation Summit Saturday hosted more than 220 students, from 1st grade to 12th.

Featuring several workshops helping students develop conservation action plans they can bring back to their community.

“We’ve got a series of different workshops. Everything from film making to learning how to plant mangroves to our research project. They get to do a whole bunch of different areas of growing and learning, and sharing with each other,” said Aly Busse, Assistant Vice President of Education at Mote Marine.