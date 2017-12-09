ORLANDO – This is the game the Suncoast has been waiting for. The Venice Indians battle out the Bartram Trail Bears Saturday, December 9. The Venice Indians left the Suncoast Friday morning with a huge send-off from family, friends and kids at Venice Elementary. SNN’s Don Brennan, Lynden Blake and Ben Bobick drove up to Orlando Friday and will be providing updates before, during and after the FHSAA 7A State Championship. We surely wish the Venice Indians luck in their big game!

You can watch the game on Spectrum Sports, Channel 1147. Applebee’s in Venice on South Tamiami Trail and the Dockside Waterfront Grill in Venice on North Tamiami Trail will also be showing the game.

Check back here all Friday and Saturday for updates on where Don, Lynden and Ben are as they follow the Venice Indians gearing up for Saturday night’s game. Follow SNN’s crew on Twitter below:

Good luck to the Venice Elementary teachers too. These kids were FIRED UP for their Indians! https://t.co/pGBFzBGvT8 — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 8, 2017

Before @bebo_snn and I head to Orlando, we had to stop by the @VeniceIndianFB sendoff at Venice Elementary! These kids love their Indians! @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/xW0iNJoqdR — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 8, 2017

Good luck @VeniceIndianFB! Photos courtesy of Kim LeBlanc, one very proud #Venice Mom. More on the Indians' road to Orlando tonight at 5:30! pic.twitter.com/ygRWQBUt75 — SNN (@SNNTV) December 8, 2017

‘Twas the night before 7A State Championship Posted by Lynden Blake on Friday, December 8, 2017

We’ve made it! @CWStadium is in terrific shape. @LyndenBlake & myself will be continuing to keep you posted on everything @VeniceIndianFB! Stick with us! @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/d4LboGD4Ku — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 8, 2017

The Tribe have arrived! We are less than an hour away from kickoff for the 7A state championship! @VeniceIndianFB @SNNTV #FHSAA pic.twitter.com/CkTNiLZoxQ — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Sessa practicing for the potential need for game winning Indians kick pic.twitter.com/bkRILR5B71 — Donny Brennan (@DonnyBrennan) December 9, 2017

Hereeeee come the Indians. HUGE crowd from the 941 here. It’s going to be loud. @SNNTV @FHSAA pic.twitter.com/9wRJTVBjGX — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 9, 2017

.@VeniceIndianFB vs Bartram Trail Bears – FHSAA 7A State Championship https://t.co/LotSkR7XKk — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

It’s hard in these big stadiums to make it seem like there’s a big crowd but WOW. @VeniceIndianFB fans showed up today. pic.twitter.com/QBATWJF9Fu — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 9, 2017

.@VeniceIndianFB with a big goal line stand. Bears get 3. Indians up 7-3 with 2:22 left in the 1Q! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Bartram Trail picks off Carpenter. Bears take over at the Venice 28. @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

.@VeniceIndianFB forces a turnover on downs! Huge stop after the turnover. Tribe take over at their own 23 yd line! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

A look at the spectators at the Camping World Stadium in #Orlando. With a high of 57 degrees in Orlando today, a few empty seats are understandable. Follow us here for updates. Highlights later on SNN at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/sBoKTRK1d3 — SNN (@SNNTV) December 9, 2017

Holding call brings back a Carpenter TD. @VeniceIndianFB gets 3 to extend their lead to 10-3! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

.@VeniceIndianFB has 1st & 10 at the Bartram Trail 13 yd line. 6:16 to go in the half! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Noah Carr just wrecked a guy from BT. @VeniceIndianFB D putting on a clinic, handling business against two 6’5 QBs in first half. #FHSAAChampionships — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 9, 2017

Thank you @DonnyBrennan @LyndenBlake & @BeBo_SNN for your awesome coverage at the #StateChampionship today. Keep it up! Watch #TheWeekendEdition tonight at 6:30… Don, Lynden & Ben will have everything you need to know about the big game! pic.twitter.com/WLtVdpMImP — SNN (@SNNTV) December 9, 2017

Bartram Trail has 3rd & 6 at their own 48 with 1:28 left in the half! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

.@VeniceIndianFB forces another turnover on downs! They take over at mid-field with 1:18 left in the half! https://t.co/YSrMMtGWEG — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Zack Sessa from 45 yards!! @VeniceIndianFB leads Bartram Trail 20-3 with 2 secs left in the half! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships pic.twitter.com/0zFK75DR4Q — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Indians take the 20-3 lead into the half! https://t.co/qqO8OFAHE4 — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Wow! This is allllll @VeniceIndianFB! They force a Bears fumble and take over at mid-field! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

They now have 1st & 10 at the Bartram Trail 11 at the 3Q water break. Indians looking to put this one away! https://t.co/L7n8A7PiQZ — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Bartram Trail gets in the end zone. @VeniceIndianFB up 34-10 with 1:04 left in the 3Q! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

And another bomb from @Cashinout_Carp to….you know the rest. Tribe in business again at the BT 11. https://t.co/aEVS0497Ls — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017

Sessa FG makes it 37-10 Venice in 4th qtr pic.twitter.com/JsJsgI1lJC — Donny Brennan (@DonnyBrennan) December 9, 2017

Things are getting interesting here at @CWStadium! Bartram Trail scores AGAIN! @VeniceIndianFB only up 37-24 now with 9:19 to go! @SNNTV #FHSAAChampionships — Ben Bobick (@BeBo_SNN) December 9, 2017