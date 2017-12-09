SARASOTA – The 2017 Sarasota Holiday Boat Parade of Lights scheduled for Saturday night has been canceled.

Organizers of the event decided to cancel the boat parade due to a small craft advisory issued by the United States Coast Guard.

SNN was scheduled to provide live coverage of the parade, but again, this year’s Boat Parade of Lights has been canceled and it unfortunately will not be rescheduled.

This year would have been the parade’s 32nd anniversary. Lucy Nicandri says nearly 20 boats were registered to participate.