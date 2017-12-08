VENICE – ‘Green Gang’ is what the Venice players warm up to before every home game. If you listen closely to the lyrics, you’ll know why Venice believed they were going to State all along.

Before every Venice home game, there are no radio rap songs blasting from the speakers. Venice is a little different. They warm up to a song by Suncoast rapper, Jeremy Jones.

“The guys they really just turn up to it. I can’t explain it. Venice… they give you a lot of love.”

Jones wrote ‘Green Gang’ three months ago.

“It’s kind of crazy, but I have to give all the credit to the guys, they’re making everything manifest right in front of our eyes, it’s crazy.”

Venice’s anthem is now Jones’ number one song on Soundcloud.

Jones is a Riverview Ram but wants nothing more than for Venice to bring home the hardware.