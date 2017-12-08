VENICE – Many players from the Indians program have gone on to play in college and even the NFL like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Trey Burton. Burton is super proud of his alma mater, especially his brother Clay, who’s coaching with the Indians.

Chargers offensive lineman, Forrest Lamp, still enjoys taking Clint Calhoun to his favorite spot, Sonny’s, every time he’s in town. He says this team gets a chance to accomplish something, he can only dream of, a State Championship.

Both boys left good luck messages for the tribe as they prep for their big game.