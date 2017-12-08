VENICE – It wouldn’t be a proper send off for the Venice football team without a stop next door at the elementary school, and boy were these kids fired up for their Indians this morning.

The tribe is traveling to Orlando for the big game where they’ll practice and get their minds right before tomorrow.

The Venice Elementary kids made signs, drew pictures and gave out a few hugs to their favorite players.

Athletic director Pete Dombroski says it’s a Venice tradition to stop by the elementary school. The amount of support never ceases to amaze him.

Ben Bobick and Lynden Blake will be traveling to Orlando as well. We’ll have reports from the team hotel and Camping World Stadium.