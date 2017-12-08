SARASOTA – It’s the season of giving and one Suncoast business is hoping to put smiles on kids’ faces.

Employees from Revcontent, a local content network business, were at Target shopping for about 80 kids from Guardian ad Litem, an organization that advocates for abused, abandoned and neglected children.

Each person had a couple of wish lists from the kids and the budget per child was about $80.

Peter Varga, Jr. says they partner with the organization every year. “Their company aligns with ours, to have the opportunity to give back is something that’s of great value to us as a company.”

They are planning on partnering up with Guardian ad Litem again next year.