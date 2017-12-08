SARASOTA- From coloring books to coding. As technology evolves, so are school curricula.

“They’re beyond excited. They go home and they tell their parents and their parents can’t believe it and they try it, which is exactly our goal,” said Maria Beall, Technology Curriculum Integration Specialist at St. Martha Catholic School.

Friday morning, St. Mary and St. Martha Catholic schools join the hundreds of millions of students in the Hour of Code, a language built for humans and computers.

Beall said, “Create things like games, which is really how they get the kids interested in coding off the bat. Building websites that they work on…coding robots and understanding robotics.”

Beginning as early as 4 years old, using a “coderpillar”. 8th graders using ozobots, gadgets that recognize color as codes.

Just one week into learning how to code, and 13 year old, Hayden Garriott is hooked.

“My teachers have encouraged me to follow technology science into my career,” he said.

Special needs students at St. Mary code through games.

“You drag things, like little text bubbles over to a working space and then you click on start and it does it what it tells you to do,” said Kamden Bailey.

these students create sequences through Hot Wheels.

Beall says St. Mary and St. Martha are part of the 40% teaching their students computer science.

“Eventually that might set them apart from somebody else who’s going after the same job that they’re trying to get,” Beall said.