SARASOTA – A spokesperson for Suncoast Charities For Children confirms Friday evening the 32nd Annual Holiday Boat Parade of Lights is cancelled.

Organizers made a decision to cancel the parade due to a small craft advisory issued by the United States Coast Guard. The USCG has advised coastal areas to expect wind gusts in excess of 30 knots Saturday evening as an approaching cold front moves into the

area.

After discussion with the USCG and local law enforcement agencies, this decision was made in the best interest of participants and spectators.

The parade will not be rescheduled.